Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Economic Criteria for the Maintenance, Modification or Creation of Public Urban and Suburban Transport Services (Which May not Necessarily Be Profitable)

Report of the Twenty-Fourth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 22nd and 23rd November, 1973
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104033-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1975), Economic Criteria for the Maintenance, Modification or Creation of Public Urban and Suburban Transport Services (Which May not Necessarily Be Profitable): Report of the Twenty-Fourth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 22nd and 23rd November, 1973, ECMT Round Tables, No. 24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104033-en.
Go to top