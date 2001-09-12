Skip to main content
Don't Fix, Don't Float

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264195523-en
Authors
OECD Development Centre
Tags
Development Centre Studies
Edited by Jorge Braga de Macedo, Daniel Cohen and Helmut Reisen

English
français

Cite this content as:

Braga de Macedo, J., D. Cohen and H. Reisen (eds.) (2001), Don't Fix, Don't Float, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264195523-en.
