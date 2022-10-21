Skip to main content
Does faster internet increase exports? Evidence from New Zealand

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/90ee7e6c-en
Authors
Lynda Sanderson, Garrick Wright-McNaughton, Naomitsu Yashiro
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sanderson, L., G. Wright-McNaughton and N. Yashiro (2022), “Does faster internet increase exports? Evidence from New Zealand”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1730, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/90ee7e6c-en.
