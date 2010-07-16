Skip to main content
Do Product Market Regulations in Upstream Sectors Curb Productivity Growth?

Panel Data Evidence for OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbm6s9kbkf-en
Authors
Renaud Bourlès, Gilbert Cette, Jimmy Lopez, Jacques Mairesse, Giuseppe Nicoletti
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bourlès, R. et al. (2010), “Do Product Market Regulations in Upstream Sectors Curb Productivity Growth?: Panel Data Evidence for OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 791, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbm6s9kbkf-en.
