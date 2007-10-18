Skip to main content
Do Bilateral and Regional Approaches for Reducing Technical Barriers to Trade Converge Towards the Multilateral Trading System?

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/051058723767
Authors
Caroline Lesser
OECD Trade Policy Papers
English
Lesser, C. (2007), “Do Bilateral and Regional Approaches for Reducing Technical Barriers to Trade Converge Towards the Multilateral Trading System?”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 58, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/051058723767.
