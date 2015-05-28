This paper was prepared as background for a discussion held at the OECD in October 2015 on disruptive innovations and their effect on competition. It describes what disruptive innovation is, provides some examples, and uses them to raise a number of questions for the discussion. It focuses on situations in which a potentially disruptive business encounters resistance, especially in the form of regulation.
Disruptive Innovations and their Effect on Competition
