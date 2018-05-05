This paper discusses in depth the feasibility of imposing structural remedies in an ex post context, drawing from experiences in other areas including self-initiated private break-ups, break-ups and structural remedies in non-merger cases, and experiences with break-ups and structural separation in regulated industries. It was prepared as a background note for discussions on disentangling consummated mergers held during the June 2022 session of the OECD Competition Committee.
Disentangling Consummated Mergers – Experiences and Challenges
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024