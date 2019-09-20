This review explores how Panama can enhance and harness digital government to achieve broader strategic goals at both national and local levels. It looks at institutional governance, legislation, and inter-departmental co-ordination, including institutional capacities and skills for delivering quality public services. It identifies opportunities for making public service delivery more efficient and inclusive, as well as for expanding the strategic use of data. The review provides policy recommendations to help Panama enable and sustain the digital transformation of the public sector.
Digital Government Review of Panama
Enhancing the Digital Transformation of the Public Sector
Report
OECD Digital Government Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 December 2023
-
8 September 2023
-
15 May 2023
-
28 September 2022
-
21 December 2021
-
25 September 2021
-
15 December 2020
-
30 May 2020
Related publications
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
10 September 2022
-
27 April 2022
-
-
22 April 2021
-
16 April 2021
-
28 September 2020