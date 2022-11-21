Staying afloat and digitalising travel: the case of a Dutch tourism SME

Inbound tourism in the Netherlands dropped by more than half between 2019 and 2020, the number of overnight visitors going from about 20 million in 2019 to over 7 million in 2020 (OECD, 2021[1]). Mr Kuttner explained how important it was for We Are Amsterdam to keep up to date with emerging digital tools as the business world is increasingly reliant on them and in. In response to the social distancing measures, they incorporated digital technologies and virtual experiences into their business offering. These initiatives were part of a marketing strategy to increase website traffic and advertise their products and services when travel restrictions eased. Such digital experiences include:

Virtual tools of the Amsterdam canals via a 360-degree camera attached to the boat;

Live online tours of the city for private or corporate groups;

Music performances on their boats, live streamed on YouTube.

Mr Kuttner explained how the use of these digital tools enabled them to better measure work productivity data, as the software they use to manage their sales allows them to monitor the conversion rate (number of leads that actually become customers over the total number of leads) of each sales agent and the revenue they make to the company. He also explained how some of the features of the digital tools they used had well-being benefits and helped them strike a better work-life balance (managing after hours notifications for instance). Finally, Mr Kuttner highlighted the advantages of their digital booking system, where they can connect to hundreds of other Online Tourism Agencies (OTAs) who can in turn promote and resell their activities by using the information about their live availability.