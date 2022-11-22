Digital skills acquisition as a survival mechanism: The case of an Australian retail SME

Five Ways Cellars over the recent years has begun to engage with online platforms and digital tools as a means to connect with existing customers and communicate offers. For most of its existence, Five Ways Cellars used traditional channels (such as flyers dropped into mailboxes) to advertise its products, but in recent years Five Ways Cellars:

created a social media page and started sending out a newsletter to communicate new offers and wine catalogues;

created a “landing page” website, with basic information about the brick-and-mortar stores location and opening hours and a digital catalogue of their retail contents.

In 2020, 30% of small and 34% of medium enterprises in the Australia had a website allowing for online ordering, above the OECD averages of 25% and 21% respectively for each type of business (OECD, 2021[1]). In 2018, Five Ways Cellars further developed their website, adding an e-commerce functionality to give customers the opportunity to make orders online. Orders have traditionally been done in-store or over the phone. This transition opened up new customer markets and lightened the workload for the small team.