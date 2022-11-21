Costa Rican SME underwent upskilling run by national and local governments to optimize use of digital tools

Anudan has been confronted with multiple challenges since its creation. One of the main difficulties they were faced with was the complexity of the bureaucratic procedures to obtain the permits to start their business. On top of these time consuming and costly procedures, they struggled to obtain technical training grants.

Before the pandemic, they started sending their products to Spain and Germany, not as an export product but as personal mail or with the help of friends travelling to these countries. The bureaucratic processes to export their product were challenging for them and with the pandemic, they had to stop their shipments all together. According to OECD analysis, the wholesale and retail trade sector along with the transport manufacturing, construction, real estate, accommodation and food services, air transport, professional and other personal services were the most affected by the COVID-19 crisis. In these sectors, SMEs account for 75% of employment on average across OECD countries against 50% of employment in the business economy at large (OECD, 2020[1]).

Finally, the rise in the prices of raw materials used in the elaboration of their products – which started with the pandemic and kept escalating with international tensions – has led them to modify their production processes to cope with supply chain disruptions. For instance, they replaced doe oil from Ukraine with olive or grape oil – which can be obtained in America – as the price of the former has skyrocketed since the start of the war. Finally, their business growth is weighted down by inflation as well and high interest rates.