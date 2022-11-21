Connection and empowerment of Colombian agricultural producers through innovative digital solutions

The limited access to digital infrastructures, such as high-speed broadband connection in rural areas is a key challenged faced by AgrodatAi. This also includes challenges in access to computers and other digital technologies by the producers. These barriers to operation have been addressed through the creation of different digital channels that enable local users to access information and establish commercial and service relationships with other participants in the agricultural chains such as financial credit and insurance entities.

The lack of digital skills amongst entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector is another key barrier to adoption. The firm focuses on upskilling producers and communicating the potential that digital technologies such as AI can have on producers in the sector.