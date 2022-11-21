The Colombian SME AgrodatAi created an innovative technological platform that connects actors along agricultural value chains, from producers to insurance entities, providing them with valuable information through tools such an interactive chatbot. Producers can use AgrodatAi’s platform completely free of charge.
Connection and empowerment of Colombian agricultural producers through innovative digital solutions
Abstract
Background
AgrodatAi is a Colombian SME that designs, develops, and produces digital solutions for agricultural producers in Colombia. AgrodatAi’s platform, launched in 2019, allows the producers to access unique information and connect with members from the agrifood value chains through commercial and service relationships. The company benefits the Colombian agricultural sector generating 10 direct and 15 indirect jobs.
Challenge
The limited access to digital infrastructures, such as high-speed broadband connection in rural areas is a key challenged faced by AgrodatAi. This also includes challenges in access to computers and other digital technologies by the producers. These barriers to operation have been addressed through the creation of different digital channels that enable local users to access information and establish commercial and service relationships with other participants in the agricultural chains such as financial credit and insurance entities.
The lack of digital skills amongst entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector is another key barrier to adoption. The firm focuses on upskilling producers and communicating the potential that digital technologies such as AI can have on producers in the sector.
Digitalisation Path
AgrodatAi has developed its solutions with technologies such as machine learning, Big Data, RPA, and Dialogflow. The firm has built its architecture using cloud services that allow scalability, low latency, and management of available tools including external support tools such as Twilio, Dialogflow.
As part of their offering, they have created different tools: A web platform, a mobile application, and the chatbot "Don Tulio, your agricultural advisor," which operates via WhatsApp and SMS.
Approach
With the help of these digital tools, AgrodatAi democratizes the use of technologies and access to information by providing the service free of charge to agricultural producers in Colombia. AgrodatAi started as an informative web platform that reached a community of 466 producers in 2020. By making their services available through the mobile application and chatbot Don Tulio by the end of 2021, they achieved a community of 57 386 producers. The company forecasts that by the end of 2022, this community of producers will reach 250 000 in 100% of the Colombian territory in about 340 agricultural activities. Producers' interaction with their digital solutions has shown the company how to continue building the services that interest the producers and provides them with the information they need to make better decisions in their agribusiness. AgrodatAi engages in their work in the area of digital upskilling of producers through field training carried out with the support of international cooperation resources and foundations. Overall, AgrodatAi is one example of Colombia diversifies its economy through digital transformation processes. OECD data shows that production of ICT services such as consultancy activities have seen a relatively high growth in content-related industries in recent years, although relatively smaller in Colombia as compared to other countries (OECD, 2019[1]).
Government Support
AgrodatAi was part of the "Tech Women" programme of the Innovalab strategy of the Bogota Chamber of Commerce (BCC). The programme supported them with mentoring to improve their financial and digital marketing strategies and foster meetings with contacts with whom they have built alliances and work routes.
