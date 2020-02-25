This paper surveys technological disruption in banking, examining its impact on competition and its potential to increase efficiency and customer welfare. It analyses the possible strategies of the players involved—incumbents and FinTech and BigTech firms—and the role of regulation.
Digital Disruption in Banking and its Impact on Competition
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024