The importance of the digital delivery of financial education is growing in parallel with the digitalisation of our societies and economies. Individuals increasingly make use of digital technology in their lives and expect higher levels of personalisation and easier access to content. Digitalisation is potentially enabling public authorities to reach wider audiences and increase the impact of their financial literacy programmes and policies. The measures implemented to contain the COVID-19 pandemic have made the role played by digital tools even more relevant - and often necessary - to help ensure that all target audiences, in particular those most affected by the economic consequences of the crisis, have access to financial literacy resources. It is now more important than ever to ensure that the innovative use of digital technologies in the field of financial education effectively contributes to increasing financial resilience and well-being, and that governments design and implement effective digital financial education initiatives. This report, building on over 70 case studies from members of the OECD International Network on Financial Education, contributes to a better understanding of how public authorities worldwide are designing, delivering and evaluating digital financial education initiatives, and prepares forthcoming work on the development of high-level international guidance on the digital delivery of financial education.