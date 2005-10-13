Digital Broadband Content: Scientific Publishing

This study of scientific publishing spans both scientific and scholarly research publishing. The analysis covers: scientific, technical and medical (STM); social sciences, humanities and arts publishing; journals, research monographs, reference books and research databases as forms of content; academic publishing and some aspects of professional publishing. It focuses on the transition from print to digital delivery, to shed light on that transition, and it recognises scientific publishing as a central element in creation and dissemination of knowledge and in innovation systems.