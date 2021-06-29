Understanding the multidimensional nature of poverty

The framework has been rolled out in almost all of Sweden’s partner countries. It has been used to analyse context-specific constraints to reducing poverty, but also to assess links between the causes of poverty for a country or regional portfolio or a global programme. In 2021, Sida for the first time conducted an analysis of multidimensional poverty at a global level to identify causes of poverty in low and middle-income countries. This work has enabled Sida to utilise synergies between country and global thematic strategies.

The multidimensional poverty analysis has strengthened Sida’s poverty focus in its portfolio and in dialogue with partners. The framework itself has created a common understanding on points of departure for poverty reduction and its links to various thematic areas. It has also increased Sida’s preparedness for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping staff better understand who might be affected by the crisis, and to engage in a dialogue with partners to see how programmes could be adjusted accordingly.

Sida will commission an external evaluation of its efforts to strengthen its poverty focus in 2022. This will include an assessment of the MDPA itself as a key tool for doing so.