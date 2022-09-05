Towards a more diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible workforce at USAID

USAID is taking steps to develop a more diverse, inclusive, equitable and accessible workforce, reinforce operational and administrative roles, and increase the number and contribution of foreign service nationals:

Strong policy commitment and leadership. USAID Administrator Samantha Power approved a strategic plan for enhancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) and continues to emphasise the importance of creating a workplace free from discrimination, harassment and retaliation. The newly established Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility, led by the agency’s first chief diversity officer and reporting directly to the USAID Administrator, ensures implementation of the strategic DEIA and Equity Action plans.

Review of hiring strategies and paid positions. To diversify its candidate pool, USAID is engaging with minority-serving universities and institutions, adding posts with work-study opportunities, offering more paid internships, and considering how it might relax requirements around medical clearances, graduate-level degrees and overseas experience. The agency also is increasing support for programmes that specifically target under-represented groups such as the Workforce Recruitment Program for persons with disabilities and the Donald M. Payne International Development Fellowship Program.

Capacity and continuous skill development. Respectful, Inclusive and Safe Environments (RISE), launched as a pilot in 2018, is a now well-established, cross-disciplinary learning platform for advancing a more respectful, inclusive and safe workplace culture and environment. Foreign Service hiring managers and promotion board members are required to complete training on unconscious bias. The New Field Leaders Seminar for all new mission directors and deputy directors now includes a mandatory two-day DEIA training component.

Well-supported country systems. USAID recognises that DEIA is contextual and varies from place to place. In Kenya, a DEIA regional advisor works with mission leadership and staff to identify issues around equity and inclusion such as gaps and barriers to recruitment and hiring. Progress is supported through biweekly calls between the DEIA headquarters office and USAID posts. A new DEIA Council Toolkit puts the power and resources into the hands of USAID staff as they work to implement and accelerate change.