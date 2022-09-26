The Netherlands partner with local women’s rights organisations and feminist movements for gender transformative change

Local civil society organisations like women’s rights organisations (WROs) and feminist movements are well-placed to address the structural and societal drivers of gender inequalities and deliver gender transformative change. However, WROs often endure backlash, face legal and systematic barriers, and are not included in decision-making processes. They are also continuously under-resourced. The Netherlands’ SDG5 fund uses several financing mechanisms to partner with, and support, WROs with the aim of achieving gender equality.
This In Practice example builds on the Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls: Guidance for Development Partners.