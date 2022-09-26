The Netherlands partner with local women’s rights organisations and feminist movements for gender transformative change

The Netherlands recognised the need for alternative financing mechanisms for gender equality and introduced its SDG5 fund with a budget of almost EUR 500 million over five years (2021-2025). This Fund includes several financing mechanisms for gender equality, including the Leading from the South (LFS) programme and the Power of Women grant instrument, both of which are dedicated to funding WROs and feminist movements.

Leading from the South is a feminist funding alliance, led by four women’s funds in the Global South, that resources and supports feminist and women’s rights organisations, networks and movements that are working towards gender transformative change and the advancement of human rights. LFS has focused on empowering women, girls and transgender persons as agents of change and supports women’s rights’ activism and lobbying efforts. The first phase of LFS (LFS I) ran from 2017-2020 with a budget of EUR 42 million and was aligned with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MFA) Dutch Policy on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality and the Policy Framework “Dialogue and Dissent”. LFS focuses on three objectives: