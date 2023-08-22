The Czech Republic uses evaluations to strengthen scholarships and deepen partnerships with universities

The Czech Republic used evaluations to assess two education programmes both of which highlighted several shortcomings.

An evaluation of the scholarships programme in 2018 revealed:

Half of alumni stay in the Czech Republic after the end of their scholarship, leading to brain drain at home.

Scholarship holders have lower rates of completion than other students.

Despite personal gains for scholarship holders, the programme has had limited development impact.

An evaluation of the teacher-sending programme in 2019 found: