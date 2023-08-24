The Czech Republic transition programme promotes human rights and democracy in developing countries

The Czech Republic created the Transition Promotion Programme in 2005 to support six themes:

civil society, including human rights defenders

freedom of expression and information, including freedom of the media

equal and full political and public participation

institution building in the area of the rule of law

equality and non-discrimination

human rights in employment and in the environmental context.

The programme targets 11 countries: Moldova, Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Myanmar, Cuba and Viet Nam. Its annual budget was about EUR 4 million in 2022.

Czech civil society organisations (CSOs) have cultivated relationships with grassroots initiatives in these countries which has allowed the Czech Republic to combine support to human rights activists on the ground with international action.