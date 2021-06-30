A training approach to triangular co-operation

Monitoring shows that triangular co-operation has successfully disseminated knowledge of what works and driven wider change. For example, Tanzania scaled up experiences from Sri Lanka in hospital management, building on previous co-operation between Japan and Sri Lanka. A partnership with Chile on disaster risk reduction has encouraged knowledge exchange and the creation of a network of specialists at national and regional levels.

Japan’s triangular co-operation has contributed to building trust and strong partnerships between countries, regions and globally, through co-creating solutions which are well adapted to the context of developing countries.

Japan uses its long-standing experience to promote triangular co-operation within the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) and other global fora. This contributed to the recognition of triangular co-operation throughout the Outcome Document of the 2019 Second High-level UN Conference on South-South Co-operation (BAPA +40) as a complementary modality to South-South and North-South co-operation.