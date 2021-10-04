Switzerland's system for measuring results of development co-operation

After several iterations, Switzerland established its results measurement system. The system is based on the following pillars:

A results framework for monitoring strategy. Switzerland established a framework for monitoring implementation of the objectives of the Switzerland’s international co-operation strategy 2021-24. The framework comprises sub-objectives, impact hypotheses and standard indicators to monitor and evaluate both the intervention logic at the corporate, country and project levels, and contribution to the SDGs.

Results frameworks for co‑operation programmes. All co-operation programmes with Swiss partner countries comprise specific results frameworks. These contain outcome statements and impact hypotheses that provide a basis for setting targets and for monitoring, evaluating and reporting on results. The results frameworks of the country co-operation strategies are aligned with the SDGs and help to assess Switzerland’s contribution to the SDGs in partner countries. They also allow measurement of results of transversal themes. Methodologies for measuring funds mobilised from the private sector are being developed.