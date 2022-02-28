Spain’s Huruma Fund: attracting private investment for smallholder agriculture

The Huruma Fund was launched in 2018 by COFIDES (the Spanish development finance institution), along with AECID (the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation), the European Union (EU) and private sector investors. Its aim is to support rural farmers in partner countries both directly (equity investments in agri-businesses) and indirectly (debt investments in rural financial institutions that then on-lend to farmers) to improve their livelihoods. The overall objective is to support 45 000 farmers globally: 70% of the funds are earmarked for Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa, and 30% for Asia.

Public resources are provided by AECID-FONPRODE (EUR 20 million in reimbursable finance); the EU (first-loss funding of EUR 10 million and technical assistance of EUR 8.55 million); and COFIDES (EUR 1 million).

83% of the Huruma approved portfolio (in volume) is denominated in local currency so that foreign exchange risk is not passed on to the investees.

The fund is managed by GAWA Capital, an advisory company specialised in microfinance and with a track record of positive financial returns. Part of the Fund Manager’s remuneration is directly linked to investees’ social performance. This is calculated through a rural/agri impact score, which aims to capture the accomplishment of the fund’s social objectives. The score obtained for each investment is audited by an independent social auditor.

Over its 10-year lifespan, the Huruma Fund expects measurable impacts to include an increase in the area under cultivation, an increased number of farmers reporting higher turnover, increased access to finance by smallholder farmers, and more sustainable jobs in the sector.