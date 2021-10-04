REX: the Results and Evidence eXchange

Using data on the results of development co-operation activities for learning, communication and decision making carries a number of challenges:

Trade-offs are needed between standardisation and tailoring. As systems tend to be designed for quantitative data, working with qualitative and longer-form reporting is extremely difficult, while capturing disaggregation is cumbersome. At the same time, rigid results frameworks and standard indicators do not provide for flexibility and adaptation.

Aggregation and comparisons are impossible or burdensome. Links between results data and long-term and portfolio outcomes are not captured, while inconsistency among projects is common and data formats are unhelpful .

Causality and evidence are often not captured , making the contribution of inputs to results and lessons unclear.

Reporting requirements are diverse. The same or similar data often have to be presented in different ways for different audiences or purposes.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) found that a lot of data was trapped in log frames or in Microsoft Word and PowerPoint files. Users had been describing their theories of change, and all of this information was related, but it was difficult to aggregate or combine across portfolios. For some thematic areas, results data systems had become outdated, whereas for others, no digital solution existed at all.