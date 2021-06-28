Partnering for local ownership: Programme-based approaches at the district level

Iceland, as a small partner, aims to optimise the use of its limited financial and human resources while following the principles of effective development co-operation, to achieve positive long-term outcomes in line with national and local priorities. Initially, projects were its main modality, as programme-based approaches would have meant engaging in large national funding pools where Iceland’s added value might have been less significant. Decentralisation of competencies and resources in partner countries to subnational governments has created opportunities for a new approach to Iceland’s support, strengthening local ownership and capacity while enhancing efficiency.