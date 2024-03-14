Korea’s private sector partnerships: Working for inclusive education

KOICA’s Creative Technology Solution (CTS) programme, which aims to foster innovative private sector-initiated solutions for a variety of development challenges, was able to support Enuma to target the learning needs of children in low-resource and hard-to-reach developing country contexts. Established in 2012, Enuma is a globally recognised education technology company that aims to create the best digital solutions to empower all children to become independent learners, including those with special needs.

Through its participation in the CTS programme from 2016 to 2021, Enuma developed Kitkit School, an innovative, tablet-based early literacy and numeracy application designed to enable all children to gain foundational skills independently. Piloting Kitkit School in Tanzania confirmed both its usability and significant learning impact, enabling Enuma to leverage this evidence-based success to scale the solution worldwide.

The breadth of KOICA’s private sector programmes and modalities allowed its partnership to evolve. By leveraging the evidence-based solution and expertise gained during the CTS programme, Enuma transitioned into KOICA’s Inclusive Business Solution (IBS) programme, which supports larger companies to scale social impact more widely. Through this, Enuma is implementing a digital education initiative from 2022 to 2026 distributing its tablet-based foundational learning solution, Enuma School, in Indonesia, developed together with local curriculum specialists, storytellers, video makers and artists across Indonesia and targeting 540 public schools and 27 000 students nationwide to overcome pandemic-driven learning gaps.