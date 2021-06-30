Investing in research and innovation in developing countries

IDRC’s institutional set-up has allowed it to take a long-term perspective on development issues and invest in areas ahead of the curve.

Challenge-focused programmes co-funded with other partners have allowed Canada, through IDRC, to grow available resources for research for development and devote greater efforts to value-adding activities such as knowledge synthesis and translation.

A flexible and holistic approach for evaluating the quality of research for development has helped IDRC recognise critical dimensions other than scientific rigour (such as integrity or positioning for use) and affirmed that capacity strengthening need not come at the expense of such rigour.

Understanding how scaling works in research for development has led IDRC to embrace an approach focused on scaling impact at optimal scale, rather than simply on “scaling up” or “scaling out”.

Research partnerships benefit from flexible funding, tailored support for organisational capacity building based on demand, and a long-term perspective and readiness to take risks.