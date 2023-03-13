Iceland’s evaluation of in-donor refugee costs leads to change in accounting

Over the period 2016-2020, ODA classified as in-donor costs for asylum-seekers and quota refugees in Iceland amounted to just over ISK 7 billion (USD 48 million), accounting for 16% of Iceland’s gross ODA disbursements over this five-year period. As these costs constitute a significant proportion of Iceland’s ODA, the MFA has sought a systematic way to categorise them across the administration and report on them regularly throughout the year, in order to provide more accurate estimates.

An evaluation of the working methods and accounting procedures for reporting costs of asylum-seekers and refugees made recommendations for reform. Commissioned by Iceland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in 2021, the evaluation compared approaches across the different entities involved in providing subsistence, housing, health care and other assistance. The objective was to find a way to increase the efficiency, effectiveness and coherence of data collection, analysis and disclosure, in line with Iceland’s Public Finance Act, its Development Policy, the regulation on municipal accounting, and the OECD DAC/CRS Reporting Directives and criteria for migration-related investments that are ODA-eligible.