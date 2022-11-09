Hungary engages with local faith-based organisations in fragile contexts

Local faith-based organisations possess intimate knowledge of the social and cultural dynamics of a given area and can reach some of the most vulnerable segments of the population. They possess strong community building skills and can be a “partner of last resort” when other organisations have left.

Risk can be managed and ownership built through close attention to cost effectiveness, progressively increasing budgets and requiring local partners to co-finance projects. While co-financing is often not feasible for humanitarian assistance, this approach works well for development projects.

Having a strategy to deal with budget over-runs is key to ensure results can be achieved on time. Giving clear guidance to partners on how to restructure projects has proven essential.

Monitoring capacity is a key criterion to consider when selecting projects, as the cost of in-person monitoring in a remote and conflict area can be extremely high.

Context sensitivity and assessments of vulnerability and protection needs are important to ensure interventions are as needs-based as possible and apply the do no harm-principle.

Collaboration with local faith-based organisations provides a good basis for building “infrastructure for peace”. Platforms which contribute to social coherence and dialogue can complement physical assets and make projects with faith-based groups more sustainable, notably in conflict-affected settings where multiple religious groups are present.