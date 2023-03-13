Eradicating obstetric fistula in Sierra Leone: Iceland’s transformative partnership with UNFPA

Iceland has been a long-standing supporter of both the Government of Sierra Leone and the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) Global Campaign to End Fistula, which aims to improve access to quality maternal health services to prevent and manage obstetric fistula. Building on its successful co-operation with the UNFPA, and recommendation from a 2021 evaluation to strengthen cross-sectoral linkages across education, health, and gender at the country level, Iceland signed a five-year, USD 7 million project agreement in 2022 to scale up its support for the elimination of fistula in Sierra Leone – a country where Iceland is expanding its bilateral co-operation. The integrated fistula elimination project, in partnership with UNFPA and the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, was officially launched in May 2022. The six pillars of the project are:

1. Informing adolescent girls and women, and key community actors, on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) for preventing obstetric fistula. 2. Identifying obstetric fistula survivors and linking them to care. 3. Providing rehabilitation and social reintegration services to survivors before and after surgery. 4. Strengthening the capacity of targeted referral hospitals to provide fistula and other gynecological surgeries as part of their routine reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH) services package. 5. Strengthening targeted health facilities to provide quality preventative RMNCAH services. 6. Setting up a knowledge management system to bolster the obstetric fistula programme in the country.

The project involves: