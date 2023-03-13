Determining how Iceland’s scholarship and training programmes contribute to development

Scholarships and training for individuals from developing countries provided by Development Assistance Committee (DAC) member countries represent a small but stable volume of official development assistance (ODA) – around USD 1 billion or 1% of net bilateral ODA in 2020. However, recent evaluations of these programmes, such as those of the Czech Republic, Greece, and New Zealand, have drawn mixed conclusions. They typically recommend better alignment between the programmes’ objectives and development policies and priorities, a stronger alumni network and more post-graduate learning opportunities.

Iceland’s capacity development programmes, run by the GRÓ International Centre for Capacity Development, Sustainability and Societal Change, are a trademark of its development co-operation; however, value for money is a growing concern. The total average annual cost was USD 4.3 million in 2020-21, or 9% of gross bilateral ODA. Against this backdrop, Iceland has been working to improve how it measures the impact of its scholarship and training programme, and to make it more strategic. The literature shows that assessing the socio-political, civic, economic, and diplomatic impacts of scholarships and training programmes is complex and requires looking beyond the individual’s post-scholarship trajectory or agency for change to the conditions that allow social transformation to occur.