Balancing context-specific and standard indicators

Switzerland has developed a comprehensive system for measuring the impact of its international co‑operation. Following internal discussions, agreement was reached in 2016 to introduce a menu of one to five aggregated reference indicators per priority theme. Programme reports and the experiences of the SDC’s thematic staff were used to identify and define indicators that were grounded in reality. Indicators were selected mostly at output level to ensure attribution.

An external evaluation of the SDC’s Results Based Management System advised focussing less on accountability and co-operation results, and more on development results and their use for steering and learning. The SDC therefore decided to keep the most relevant output and outreach indicators and add thematic outcome indicators. Since 2020, the menu comprises 83 standard indicators, each of which contributes to an SDG target. The outcome indicators can be SDG indicators where appropriate.

The SDC is also creating a digitalised Results Data Management system to improve the use of results data for steering, learning and accountability. SDC co‑operation programmes are asked to ensure that at least 50% of the indicators used are standard indicators. The others may be determined freely, allowing programmes to remain context specific. This mix of indicators will be reviewed in the coming years and adapted accordingly.