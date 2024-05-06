An independent investment facility enables France to mobilise impact financing for African MSMEs

FISEA is an independent company 100% owned by AFD, whose investments are managed by Proparco. As it is off Proparco’s balance sheet, it does not affect the debt/capital ratio and is not subject to the same risk management framework.

FISEA's initial capital, provided by AFD, was EUR 250 million. A new phase, FISEA+, was launched in 2021 and the capital increased to EUR 360 million in 2023.

FISEA focuses on direct equity investments in investment funds and companies with higher risk (over a longer life or venture capital type) but with greater impact.

FISEA+ investments primarily target micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), with indicative targets also for digital innovation, social entrepreneurship and fragile countries.

A technical assistance facility supports direct client and, via a delegation, their respective customers. It aims to strengthen their skills on sustainable development in their operations and in the management of environmental and social risks.