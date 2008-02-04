Development Co-operation Report 2007

The OECD Development Assistance Committee's annual report on international aid. This year's edition includes an overview by the DAC Chairman reviewing recent trends in aid volume, allocation, and effectiveness. Special chapters on Effective Aid Management and Aid Effectiveness examine DAC experience in these areas. Individual chapters for each donor country summarise key features of each country's programme including data on total flows, breakdowns by income group, geographical region and sector, and listing of the top ten recipients. Country chapters also include commentary on the donor's commitment to the MDGs, aid effectiveness, and policy coherence. The comprehensive statistical annex provides graphs and tables showing the evolution of aid flows.