Development Aid at a Glance 2008

Development Aid at a Glance is a dynamic and comprehensive publication from the OECD focused on the various aspects of foreign aid. For each continent, it provides 40 tables and graphs covering subjects such as trends in aid by donors and recipients and distribution of aid by sector, accompanied by short texts presenting the main aspects of development aid for each region. It also focuses on efforts in the domains of education, health and water, which relate closely to the Millennium Development Goals. For each table, the book provides a dynamic link (StatLink) which directs the user to a web page where the corresponding data are available in Excel® format.