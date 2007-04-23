Development Aid at a Glance 2006

Development Aid at a Glance is a dynamic and comprehensive publication from the OECD focused on the various aspects of aid. For each continent, it provides 40 tables and graphs covering subjects such as trend in aid donors and recipients or distribution of aid by sector, completed by short texts presenting the main aspects of development aid for each region. It also focuses on efforts in the domains of education, health and water, which relate closely to the Millenium Development Goals.

For each table, the book provides a dynamic link (StatLink) which directs the user to a web page where the corresponding data are available in Excel(tm) format. Development Aid at a Glance is a key reference for anyone interested in aid issues.