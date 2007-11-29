Skip to main content
Determination of Elasticities of Demand for the Various Means of Urban Passenger Transport (postponement of trips by a given mode; cross-elasticity)

Report of the Thirteenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 28-30 April 1971
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104873-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT Round Tables

English
français

ECMT (1971), Determination of Elasticities of Demand for the Various Means of Urban Passenger Transport (postponement of trips by a given mode; cross-elasticity): Report of the Thirteenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 28-30 April 1971, ECMT Round Tables, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104873-en.
