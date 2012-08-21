Skip to main content
Detailed Review Paper on the State of the Science on Novel In Vitro and In Vivo Screening and Testing Methods and Endpoints for Evaluating Endocrine Disruptors

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264221352-en
OECD
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
OECD (2012), Detailed Review Paper on the State of the Science on Novel In Vitro and In Vivo Screening and Testing Methods and Endpoints for Evaluating Endocrine Disruptors, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 178, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264221352-en.
