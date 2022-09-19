Detailed Review Paper on In Vitro Test Addressing Immunotoxicity With a Focus on Immunosuppression

This Detailed Review Paper (DRP) aims to present and discuss the application and interpretation of in vitro immunotoxicity assays, mainly covering immunosuppression, and to define an in vitro tiered approach to testing and assessment. A well-functioning immune system is essential for maintaining the integrity of an organism. Immune cells are an integral part of other systems including the respiratory, dermal, gastrointestinal, neurological, cardiovascular, reproductive, hepatobiliary, musculoskeletal system, and endocrine systems. As such, exposure to immunotoxic compounds can have serious adverse health consequences affecting responses to both communicable and non-communicable diseases. It is therefore important to understand the immunotoxic potential of xenobiotics and the risk(s) they pose to humans.