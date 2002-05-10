This review paper is based on the compilation of more than 600 pelagic and benthic testing methods. It has been created to assist the OECD National Co-ordinators in their discussions regarding the identification of aquatic toxicity text methods to be included in the OECD Test Guidelines programme.
Detailed Review Paper on Aquatic Testing Methods for Pesticides and Industrial Chemicals
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Abstract
22 November 2022
