This Detailed Review Paper (DRP) is intended to provide the current state-of-the-knowledge in the area of amphibian metamorphosis with the view to use amphibian metamorphosis as a model for the detection of chemicals affecting the thyroid axis in vertebrates.
Detailed Review Paper on Amphibian Metamorphosis Assay for the Detection of Thyroid Active Substances
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Abstract
22 November 2022
