Detailed Review Paper on Amphibian Metamorphosis Assay for the Detection of Thyroid Active Substances

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264079144-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2004), Detailed Review Paper on Amphibian Metamorphosis Assay for the Detection of Thyroid Active Substances, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 46, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264079144-en.
