This detailed review document examines member country hazard classification systems for specific target organ systemic toxicity following single or repeated exposure.
Detailed Review Document on Hazard Classification Systems for Specific Target Organ Systemic Toxicity Following Single or Repeated Exposure in OECD Member Countries
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22 November 2022
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024