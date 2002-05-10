Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Detailed Review Document on Hazard Classification Systems for Specific Target Organ Systemic Toxicity Following Single or Repeated Exposure in OECD Member Countries

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264078420-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), Detailed Review Document on Hazard Classification Systems for Specific Target Organ Systemic Toxicity Following Single or Repeated Exposure in OECD Member Countries, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264078420-en.
Go to top