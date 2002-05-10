Detailed Review Document on Classification Systems for Germ Cell Mutagenicity in OECD Member Countries

This Detailed Review Document (DRD) presents an overview of classification systems/guidelines used in OECD Member countries relating to the mutagenicity of chemicals, based on responses to a questionnaire. Several OECD Member countries have implemented legislation, including classification systems and lists of mutagens; these countries include Canada, Japan and EU Member States. The United States has implemented mutagenicity risk assessment guidelines for determination of potential human germ cell mutagens. Several countries, including the Czech Republic, Norway and Switzerland, intend to apply the EU legislation in the near future. New Zealand is moving towards harmonization with Australia, with respect to establishing guidelines for mutagenicity assessment.