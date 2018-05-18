This paper provides an overview of the ways in which demand-side problems can lead to poor consumer outcomes in markets, discusses the types of remedies that have been put in place to address these issues and presents some preliminary views on their effectiveness. It also highlights that the careful design of remedies is integral to their effectiveness and that consumer-focussed testing offers a valuable means of learning which remedy is likely to work. It was prepared as a background note for a discussion held at the OECD in June 2018 on Designing and Testing Effective Consumer-facing Remedies.
Designing and Testing Effective Consumer-facing Remedies
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024