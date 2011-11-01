Skip to main content
Design Options for International Assessment and Review (IAR) and International Consultations and Analysis (ICA)

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44zc5rx644-en
Authors
Jane Ellis, Gregory Briner, Yamide Dagnet, Nina Campbell
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Ellis, J. et al. (2011), “Design Options for International Assessment and Review (IAR) and International Consultations and Analysis (ICA)”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2011/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44zc5rx644-en.
