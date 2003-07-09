Relatively little has been done by governments to facilitate the essential flows of goods in urban areas and to reduce the adverse impacts of urban goods transport on the communities served. This has resulted in increasing problems associated with goods delivery including competition with passenger transport for access to road infrastructure and space for parking/delivery facilities. How should OECD countries deal with the challenges they face in this area? This report analyses measures taken in many cities and provides recommendations for dealing with these challenges.
Delivering the Goods
21st Century Challenges to Urban Goods Transport