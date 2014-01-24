The OECD Competition Committee debated Definition of Transaction for the Purpose of Merger Control Review in June 2013. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD staff and written submissions: Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, the European Union, Germany, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, the Slovak Republic, South Africa, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, BIAC and a summary of the discussion.