This paper was prepared as background for a discussion held at the OECD in November 2016 on the definition of geographical markets across national borders. It describes the process with an emphasis on markets that may extend beyond national borders. It also discusses how geographic market definition fits relative to competitive assessment, and the tendency of some authorities to leave definition open in cases where no competition concerns are present.
Defining Geographic Markets Across National Borders
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
