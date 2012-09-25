Skip to main content
Defining and Measuring Investment in Organisational Capital

Using US Microdata to Develop a Task-based Approach
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92n2t3045b-en
Authors
Mariagrazia Squicciarini, Marie Le Mouel
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Squicciarini, M. and M. Le Mouel (2012), “Defining and Measuring Investment in Organisational Capital: Using US Microdata to Develop a Task-based Approach”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2012/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92n2t3045b-en.
