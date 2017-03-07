Skip to main content
Deconstructing income inequality in Costa Rica

An income source decomposition approach
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/77759015-en
Authors
Alberto González Pandiella, Mabel Gabriel
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
González Pandiella, A. and M. Gabriel (2017), “Deconstructing income inequality in Costa Rica: An income source decomposition approach”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1377, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/77759015-en.
